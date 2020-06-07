Amy Michelle (Putt) Marich
A kind and compassionate soul, Amy Marich, went to her eternal home on April 26, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born April 6, 1967 in Navarre, daughter of late Chief Allen Putt and Mary Beth (Gee) Putt.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Michael; six adopted children: Janae', Josette ("Josie"), Jordyn, Jaidyn, Braedyn , Braxtyn; three grandchildren: Michael , Luna, and Leilani. Her husband and children would describe Amy as, "The wheel that made their family go around." Amy also leaves behind her siblings: Renee (Scott) Bergman, Eric (Tricia) Putt, and Jamey
(Brittani) Putt; mother-in-law, Linda Marich; sisters-in-law, Kelly and Michele; many nieces and nephews and friends. Amy's coworkers and patients knew her as a devoted Physical Therapist specializing in Geriatrics/Rehab for 30 years. She was known as a hard-worker with a tenacious drive who touched countless lives. Her radiant smile reflected her heart and brought joy to those who knew her. Her faith remained strong amid life's challenges, and her complaints were few. Amy was happiest when talking about her children.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Immediate assistance can be provided to any First Commonwealth Bank (under Michael Marich ) or https://www.gofundme.com/f/amy-marich-family
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.