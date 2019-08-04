Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Fellowship
6282 Nave St SW
Canton, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
ANCIL ROY FISHER

ANCIL ROY FISHER Obituary
Ancil Roy Fisher

97 of Canton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. He was surrounded by family and will be remembered as a kind and spiritual friend who loved and lived for Jesus. He is preceded in death by wife Joan, to whom he was a faithful and loving companion, sharing with her his beautiful spirit, kindness, and deepest love. Ancil was born in West Virginia where his brother, Christopher C. Fisher, and sister, Rosemary Brown still reside.

To his daughter Shelia K. Hill (William) and son Ralph E. Fisher, he was a loving father who showed them every day how to walk in the spirit of the Lord. To his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, he shared his love for Jesus and always has a smile. A veteran and true hero of WW II, Ancil served with the US Army 39th Infantry, making his way into France via the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, he went on to see action in Africa, Italy, France and Germnay. Ancil received many accommodations including two Purple Hearts and the British Distinguished Conduct Medal. He gave thanks to the Lord daily for bringing him home safely. Brian Gunn aka GUNNER was a dear friend to Ancil. Brian honored Ancil and his service to the Country any opportunity he could.

Ancil had many who cared for him, while they were not family Ancil thought of them as family. Dr. Kreptowski's office, Astoria Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Crossroads Hospice all played a vital role in his care. We will all take with us our memories of Ancil as he will always live on in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the SAM Center of Massillon, Ohio.

The family will receive friends at Grace Fellowship, 6282 Nave St SW, Canton, OH 44706, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10–11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. lead by Pastor Keith Stephens assisted by Pastor Philip Lohmeyer. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Louisville, Ohio. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019
