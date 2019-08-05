|
|
|
Ancil Roy Fisher
The family will receive friends at Grace Fellowship, 6282 Nave St SW, Canton, OH 44706, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10–11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. lead by Pastor Keith Stephens assisted by Pastor Philip Lohmeyer. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Louisville, Ohio. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019