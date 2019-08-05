Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Fellowship
6282 Nave St SW
Canton, OH
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
ANCIL ROY FISHER

ANCIL ROY FISHER Obituary
Ancil Roy Fisher

The family will receive friends at Grace Fellowship, 6282 Nave St SW, Canton, OH 44706, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10–11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. lead by Pastor Keith Stephens assisted by Pastor Philip Lohmeyer. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Louisville, Ohio. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019
