ANDRE E. MCGOWAN Sr.
1964 - 2020
Andre E. McGowan, Sr.

of Canton, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. The son of the late Fred and Lela. He graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron. He was a domestic worker most of his life. He was a Golden Glove State Champion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lela; sister, Shirley Butler; brother, Robert McGowan. He is survived by his wife, Rojena McGowan; very special friend, Margaret Crawford. His children: Natasha Ruple, Anthony McGowan, Andrea McGowan, Andre McGowan, Jr., Patricia Feaster, Andre Feaster, and Isiah McGowan; brother, Selby McGowan (Cassie); sister, Pastor Beddie McGowan; brother, Felix McGowan-McKnight (Debbie); and best friend Quinton; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mercy Medical for their support.

On Monday, September 14, 2020 a visitation will start at 2:00 pm and a service will begin at 2:30 pm at:

Adams Mason Funeral Home

791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305

330-535-9186

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
02:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
SEP
14
Service
02:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
