Andrea L.
Roshong
67, of Canton, passed away on July 16, 2019. Andrea was born in Canton, Ohio, on November 29, 1951, to the late Norman and Jane Roshong. She was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School class of 1969; and was a secretary for Dr. Guillermo Sicard and Dr. Fausto Sicard.
She is survived by her brother, Tracy (Andrea)
Roshong; many nieces and nephews.
Chapel committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at
Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019