Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Committal
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
ANDREA L. ROSHONG


1951 - 2019
ANDREA L. ROSHONG Obituary
Andrea L.

Roshong

67, of Canton, passed away on July 16, 2019. Andrea was born in Canton, Ohio, on November 29, 1951, to the late Norman and Jane Roshong. She was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School class of 1969; and was a secretary for Dr. Guillermo Sicard and Dr. Fausto Sicard.

She is survived by her brother, Tracy (Andrea)

Roshong; many nieces and nephews.

Chapel committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at

Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019
