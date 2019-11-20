|
Andrea N. Burchell-Ezzo
Age 37, of Massillon, passed away Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1982 in Canton, a daughter of the late Maureen "Beth" (McCarthy) Burchell, and Edwin L. and Mary Lou Burchell, Jr., and was a life resident of Canton and Massillon. Andrea was a 2000 graduate of Timken High School. She was active in the Lupus Foundation and last year was their spokesperson. Andrea had numerous pen pals and was a member of the sticker
exchange club.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edwin L. Burchell, Sr. and her uncle, Martin Burchell. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Ezzo; her sons, Sean and Adam Ezzo; her parents, Edwin and Mary Lou Burchell, Jr.; sister, Melissa Burchell and James Breckenridge and their son, Joseph; brothers, Zachery Burchell and Harley Carlile; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Burchell; maternal grandparents, Roger and Gayle McCarthy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Dave Naus officiating. Friends may call Friday 3-5 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrea's memory may be made to her children, in care of her father, Edwin Burchell, Jr., 2501 Harsh Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019