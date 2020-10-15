Andreas (Andy) S. Kismannage 94 of Canton, passed away early Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Mukachevo, Ukraine on August 30, 1926 to the late Andreas and Tereza (Baum) Kismann. Andy was the owner and operator of Rice Dry Cleaners, a 65 plus year member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish, lifetime member and former President of the German American Singing Society and the Inaugural President of the International Festival of Stark County. He was also an avid card player and loved spending much of his free time in his garden.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Angeline (Russo) Kismann; son Karl; brothers Ferdinand, Karl, Willie, and Earhardt; sisters Elizabeth, Julie, and Tereza. Andy is survived by; children Leo Kismann, Therese Kismann, Stephanie (Michael) Logan, and Ann Marie (Jim) Murphy; four grandchildren Ryan and Sean Logan, and Kaitlyn and Rachel Murphy; one great-granddaughter Mila Logan; his sister, Anna Vizinger of Mukachevo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations, in Andreas' name, may be made to St. Anthony/All Saints Parish.Rossi (330) 492-5830