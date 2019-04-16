Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Andrew A. Anastis Jr.

Andrew A. Anastis Jr. Obituary
Andrew A. Anastis Jr. "Andy"

Passed away peacefully after a short courageous battle with cancer.

He leaves behind loving family and friends, three cats and some strays. Andy's passion was his livelihood as a painter of which many of his costumers became his close friends. Thanks to Father Shapiro for being here for the family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019
