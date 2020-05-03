Andrew Christopher



Andrew Christopher passed away April 28, 2020 due to declining health. He was born April 16, 1945 in Kiti, Larnaca, Cyprus, then emigrated, along with his family, to the United States on July 17, 1950. Andrew grew up in Canton, graduated from McKinley High School, and attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he graduated with a degree in psychology. Following graduation, he emigrated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada where he attended Ryerson Polytechnical Institute and pursued the school of photography. He worked for the provincial government photographing infrastructures for the first few years he was away from us. He moved to Peterborough, Ontario, where he was an active member of the "Spark Photo Festival", exhibitor of photographic art; his work has been displayed in many different venues, including the National Ballet of Canada. In 1990, he founded Alypsis, Inc. AROMATICS, a successful essential oils enterprise which is still active today. Andrew is preceded in death by his wife Karen and his parents, Gust and Helen Christopher.



He will be deeply missed by his loving daughter Susannah; grandsons, Benjamin and Thomas of Peterborough; step-daughter, Helena (Bruce) Van deGuchte of Sarnia, Ontario; his sisters: Ann (Steve) Lazarides of Canton, Ohio, Chris Gonzales (Emanuel) of North Canton, Ohio, and Erene Augustyn of Toronto, Ontario. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Steve (Alexsandra) Lazarides, Andrea (Mark) Condodemetraky, Marina Gonzales (Derek), Andrew (Jolene) Gonzales, Kyra Augustyn and Nicholas Augustyn (Cait); and also by great nephews: Deano, Alexi, Nikko Condodemetraky, Nicky Lazarides: and step-grand daughter, Jillian Moulton.



Arrangements by Ashburnham Funeral Home, Peterborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store