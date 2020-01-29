|
Andrew John Leary
Age 65 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Framingham, Mass., on June 16, 1954, to the late Merrill Leary and Shirley Breunig. Andrew worked for PPG Industries as a chemist and lab supervisor for 30 years. He loved his children immensely, and they were his pride and joy. He was an avid runner and enjoyed watching his son, Adam, run marathons. He also enjoyed hiking, ice skating, spending time with his family, and cheering for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
He is survived by his children, Adam (Tammi) Leary of Massillon, Amanda Leary of Canton, and David Leary of Canton; three grandchildren, Andrew, Colin, and Trent; sisters, Pam (Richard) Robidoux and Sandra Leary, both of Mass.; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
There will be a private celebration of life. Memorial donations may be made, in Andrew's name, to the .
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020