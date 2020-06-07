ANDREW M. FERENCZ
Andrew M. Ferencz

90, of Canton, passed away, following a brief illness, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Canton on January 17, 1930 to the late Andrew and Mary Ferencz and was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Andrew went on to serve in the United States Army. He retired from Wean United Foundry after over 40 years of employment. He enjoyed going to flea markets, craft shows, bike riding and breweries. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn (Gaylog) Ferencz; daughter Lisa Ferencz; son-in-law Mark Bowman and sisters, Mary Izotic and Helen Popick. He is survived by his daughters, Andrea (Robert) Horton, Patricia (Earl) Myers, Karen Bowman and Kristine (Moyra) Mathews; grandchildren, Tricia (Chris) Davis, Elizabeth Narris, Andrew and Nicholas Bowman; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Lylah and Reece; his brother Charlie (Sue) Ferencz and many nieces and nephews.

In honoring his wishes, Andrew will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
