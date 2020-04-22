Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
ANDREW M. "ANDY" KANTOR


1933 - 2020
ANDREW M. "ANDY" KANTOR Obituary
Andrew "Andy" M. Kantor

86, died Monday, April 20, 2020, peacefully at Astoria Nursing Home, in Canton. He was born June 24, 1933, to the late Michael and Elizabeth Kantor of Canton. Andy was a 1952 graduate of Timken High School and retired from the Timken Company.

Andy is survived by his sister, Margaret "Marge" Magee of Canton; one Nephew, four nieces; two great nephews and three great nieces. He was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" (Kantor) Alessandrini and Suzanna "Sue" (Kantor) Keszeg and a nephew Arnie Alessandrini.

A private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, in Forest Hill Cemetery, you may join the family on Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page for live streaming of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a . You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020
