Andrew W. Botschner, M.D.
1929-2020
Andrew W. Botschner, M.D., age 90. Born July 23, 1929 in Massillon, Ohio to Andrew and Susan (Zultner) Botschner. Beloved practicing Stark County Obstetrician & Gynecologist for thirty-five years. He graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1947, attended Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio, and graduated from Western Reserve (now Case Western Reserve) University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1951 with a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry. At Washington High, he attended Buckeye Boys State, was a member of the Hi-Y Club, and served as president of Student Council. He remained a lifelong Massillon Tigers fan. While at Heidelberg on scholarship he served as freshman class president and was a member of the Excelsior Society. Upon graduation from college, he served for three years in the Korean War as a 1st Lt. USAF Medical Service Corp (MSC) as a hospital laboratory office. At the conclusion of the war, he was honorably discharged. He married his loving wife Barbara (deceased) in 1956. He entered medical school at Western Reserve University College of Medicine in Cleveland, graduating with his M.D. degree in 1959. He took his medical internship at Denver General Hospital, University of Colorado Medical School, and subsequently his medical residency at University Hospital, the Ohio State University in Columbus, where he was named outstanding resident and Chief OB/GYN Resident. While at Ohio State University, he earned his masters' degree in Medical Science. In 1964, he began a busy private practice as an OB/GYN in Canton/North Canton, through his retirement in 1999. He was board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. While a practicing physician, he served as Perry High School football team doctor for ten years, was a member of the North Canton Rotary Club, and served as a volunteer for the Migrant Workers Clinic in Hartville. His hospital affiliations included Aultman Hospital, where he served on the Medical Policy Board and was Vice-Chairman of the OB/GYN department, and Mercy Hospital, Canton, Ohio. His professional affiliations included the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Surgeons, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Upon retirement, he enjoyed serving for many years as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his three sisters, Eleanor, Elizabeth and Joan; his wife of 56 years, Barbara; and his son-in-law, Tom. He is survived by his daughter, Amy of Columbus, and her three children, Grace, Jack and Claire; son, Andrew and fiancee, Mindy Muenich of Cincinnati; and son, Tim of North Canton and his three children, Timothy, David and Abby. He loved his children and grandchildren and they in turn loved him. He was a kind, loving and generous father and grandad who will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon with the Rev. Eli Klingensmith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
.
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291