Andy Gabrik

Age 88, of Massillon, passed away February 26, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Stark County Humane Society. Full obituary will appear in Thursday edition.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
