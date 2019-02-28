|
Andy Gabrik
age 88, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly at home on the morning of Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 15, 1930, to the late Andrew Gabrik Sr. and Susan (Hiben) Gabrik. Andy attended Stark Ave. Public School and Timken Vocational School where he enjoyed classes in math and hands on technical skills and excelled in basketball. While serving in the Army Corp. of Engineers he participated in the building of Cape Canaveral in Florida and the Blue Jay Air Base in Greenland. Upon his discharge Andy worked for Timken Roller Bearing, retiring after 36 years of service. He was a member of Steelworkers Local 1123 and Golden Lodge. Of the Lutheran Faith, Andy was an active member of Zion, Bethel and Holy Trinity Lutheran Churches. All of his life, Andy had a soft spot in his heart for animals and was an avid gardener growing both beautiful flowers and food in his garden. He had an understanding of how things worked and could often be found tinkering with cars or anything else with an engine. He was always there to help a friend or neighbor in need and much like MacGyver, Andy could be counted on to find a creative solution to the problem at hand. Andy lived life his way, to its fullest, making the most of everyday.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, John and Mike Gabrik and sister, Susie Gabrik. Survivors include sister Mary, niece Mary Jo and nephew Michael all of Canada and dear cousins, Sue and Joe Stacy of Canton. His smiling face, ready wit and willing spirit will be missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral service will be held Friday March 1st at 1:00pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 12pm-1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019