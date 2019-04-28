|
|
Angel Ashley Patton
63, of Marina Del Rey, California, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her residence. Angel was born on June 15, 1955 in Houston, Texas, to Marilyn Reynolds Van Sickle McDougal and Kramer G. Van Sickle. She will be remembered as the most beloved Angelita to her beloved Fiance, Luigi Cingolani – she was and will always be his everything and love bug. Angel was selflessly devoted to sister, Phyllis; and a cherished friend to all that knew her.
Survived by sisters, Phyllis McDougal, Canton, OH, Debbie (Fred and Hailey) Smith, Nashville, TN; step-daughters,
Jacquelinne Cingolani and Ashley Pesterre, Los Angeles, CA; brother-in-law, Larry Dillworth, Canton, OH; father, Kenneth (Marjorie) McDougal, Hilton Head Isl., SC; and her precious furry companion, Bambi. Predeceased by her mother, Marilyn McDougal; father, Kramer G. Van Sickle; brother, Dirk McDougal; and sister, Lisa McDougal Dillworth.
A renowned international Model, Actor, Fashion Designer and Author, Angel began her incredible life's journey after early graduation from Oakwood High School, Kent State University and Ohio State University. She began her career by winning the Model of the Year Contest, and fearlessly headed for the runways and magazines of New York, Europe, Canada, Los Angeles and Mexico. Angel continued to follow her dreams of becoming an actress and in California she successfully found her way into motion pictures, television and print commercials. To her many credits, she was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. With the desire to share her positive and generous spirit, Angel wrote, filmed and directed "Modeling through the Lens". This video was a result of her charismatic approach in coaching and teaching aspiring models and developed "The Process", a technique designed to let your spirit come forth through your eyes and pop out onto the lens. Most recently, Angel was in the final stages of editing her latest book. Uniquely, Angel's passion and talent for fashion and design led to the creation, fabrication and launching of her very own clothing line. While living in California, spending time with her mother, sister and forever friends in Canton, Ohio was a high priority in her very active life. She was forever faithful to make time available for regular visits. Angel enjoyed exercising, music, football and engaging in thoughtful conversation and lively debate. Her high energy and enthusiasm for life poured into everyone she met. Angel's kind and benevolent spirit will live on in all who were blessed to know her. She never missed an opportunity to be an uplifting and positive tour de force with whomever she came in contact and taught us all to love life and each other. "Everybody Get Up!"
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: or www.aspca.org A celebration of
Angel's life will be June 15, 2019 at the family home in Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019