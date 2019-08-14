|
|
Angel Menendez 1924 - 2019
age 95, of Louisville, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Angel was born May 4, 1924 in Clarksburg, W. Va. to the late Joseph and Ophelia (Arias) Menendez. He was retired from Republic Steel and was a World War II Army veteran. Angel was a member of Brick Layers Local of Canton. He was one of the founding members of The American Sportsman Club of East Canton and he was also a member of the Louisville VFW #7490, CBI Veteran Organization, life member of the Louisville Eagles #2374 and the Louisville American Legion #548.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Patty in 1967; a daughter, Sharon Menendez; a son, David Menendez; a brother, Joseph "Pete" Menendez and a sister, Anna Cicchinilli. He is survived by three daughters, Carol VanMeter, Karen Sylvester and Rose (Kelley) Nees; a sister, Juanita Stoffaire; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home. Angel will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier – Israel Funeral Home
330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019