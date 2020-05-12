Angela Eshler-Lovejoy
42, of Canton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Canton on June 9, 1977 and was a 1994 graduate of GlenOak High School. She enjoyed being outdoors and going camping. She loved her family deeply and Sunday dinners were very important to her. Angela was the sunshine in everyone's life. She was always checking on her family and friends to make sure they were doing good. She will always be remembered for her wonderful smile that could light up a room. She loved her kitties and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Shane Lovejoy in 2016. Angela leaves her children, Kaila Lovejoy-Graham and Austin Lovejoy; grandson, Cole Graham; her parents, Scott and Vicki Eshler; sisters, Danette Muntean and Jill McCormick and her grandmothers, Peggy Shundry and Joan Eshler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.