Angela K. Giaquinta



Age 47 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Okla. She was born on August 11, 1972 in Canton to John and Priscilla (Reed) Giaquinta. Angela was a graduate of Canton McKinley Senior High School. She enjoyed listening to music.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Reed. Angela is survived by a son and a daughter; her parents; and twin brother, Bryan Giaquinta.



Private services and burial will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



