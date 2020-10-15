1/1
Angela K. Myers
1960 - 2020
Angela K. Myers

Age 60, of North Canton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1960 in Canton, a daughter of Florence (Fyffe) Myers and the late Charles W. "Pete" Myers, and was a life resident of this area. Angela was a 1978 graduate of St. Thomas High School. Angela enjoyed volunteering as a Candy Striper at Mercy Medical Center and for Red Cross.

In addition to her mother, Florence, she is survived by one sister, Jeanne Swaino, and Jeanne's children, Stefanie Cantrell, Nicole Cantrell and her sons, Drako and Rowan Summers, and Matthew (Jacklynn) Cantrell and their daughters, Joslynn Rose and Yvaine "Pinki", and one brother, Thomas Myers and Vivian Moraes, and their twins, Tommy and Anneliese. Angela was preceded in death by her precious cats, Ginger and Sophie.

Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Fr. Phil F. Kunder officiating. Friends may call Sat. one hour before the service at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery on Monday. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
