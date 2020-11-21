Angela K. Patterson
24, of Navarre, left her earthly life in a tragic car accident and was received into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020. Born in Akron, March 21, 1996, a beloved daughter to Tim and Denise (Espinosa) Patterson, Angela graduated from Tuslaw High School with the Class of 2014. She completed her undergraduate degree with studies at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Clarks Summit University in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. She was currently pursuing her master's degree in psychological counseling.
A member of Massillon Baptist Temple, Angela knew the Lord and placed him at the center of her life. She was genuine, giving, loyal and always had a smile on her beautiful face. She was selfless and willingly placed the needs of others ahead of her own. Angela found joy and purpose in the work she did and was currently employed by The Village Network in Wooster. Her home and family meant everything to her. Friendships she made whether through school or professionally took her across the country and around the world. Even as her loss is so very hard for us to bear, we look forward to the day we will see her again!
Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Theresa Patterson; a cousin, Jennifer Lynn Espinosa and an uncle, Charles Driskell; Angela is survived by her parents; her sister, Cassandra (Joseph) Hallett, of Massillon; maternal grandparents, James (Barbara) Espinosa and Harriet Espinosa; aunts and uncles, Debbie (Jim) Martin, Kathy (Chester) Orr, Sam (Tami) Patterson, Tamie Driskell, Tom (Julie) Espinosa, Jim (Sandi) Espinosa and Fran (Keith) Selby; as well as numerous cousins and many loved, loyal friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Massillon Baptist Temple. Pastor Cecil Thayer will officiate, and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. The family will receive condolences on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the church and again on Wednesday morning prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. For those attending, face coverings are essential and social distancing protocols as well as those in place for worship at MBT will be observed. For those who cannot attend, her service will be live streamed via the Massillon Baptist Temple Facebook page. Contributions in Angela's memory may be made to either The Village Network in Wooster or Massillon Baptist Temple. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your condolences and memories may be added to our website, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
.
330-833-4193