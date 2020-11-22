Angela K.
Patterson
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Massillon Baptist Temple. Pastor Cecil Thayer will officiate, and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. The family will receive condolences on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the church and again on Wednesday morning prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. For those attending, face coverings are essential and social distancing protocols as well as those in place for worship at MBT will be observed. For those who cannot attend, her service will be live streamed via the Massillon Baptist Temple Facebook page. Contributions in Angela's memory may be made to either The Village Network in Wooster or Massillon Baptist Temple. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your condolences and memories may be added to our website, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
.
330-833-4193