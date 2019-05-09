|
Angela Marie Robins 1977-2019
Loving mother, daughter and sister passed away Monday afternoon May 6, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at the age of 41. Angela was born on Saturday May 28, 1977 in Canton, the daughter of Lynn (Smith) Robins and Jeffrey Robins. She enjoyed working at S & K Mini Mart and A-Mart Express where she felt like and was treated like she was part of the family. Most of all Angela treasured fun family times with her boys.
Angela leaves behind two beautiful sons, Teran Alexander Cole and Malik Lamont Davis; her loving mother and father; sister, Michele (Ralph) Glinsek; brother, Matthew Robins; her long time beloved, Lamont Davis; her canine daughter, Cocoa; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C" located at 6900 Market Avenue N., Canton. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church with Pastor Rev. Shawn Maurer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
