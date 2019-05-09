Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C"
6900 Market Avenue N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C"
6900 Market Avenue N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Robins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Marie Robins


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Marie Robins Obituary
Angela Marie Robins 1977-2019

Loving mother, daughter and sister passed away Monday afternoon May 6, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at the age of 41. Angela was born on Saturday May 28, 1977 in Canton, the daughter of Lynn (Smith) Robins and Jeffrey Robins. She enjoyed working at S & K Mini Mart and A-Mart Express where she felt like and was treated like she was part of the family. Most of all Angela treasured fun family times with her boys.

Angela leaves behind two beautiful sons, Teran Alexander Cole and Malik Lamont Davis; her loving mother and father; sister, Michele (Ralph) Glinsek; brother, Matthew Robins; her long time beloved, Lamont Davis; her canine daughter, Cocoa; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C" located at 6900 Market Avenue N., Canton. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church with Pastor Rev. Shawn Maurer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now