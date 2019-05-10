Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C"
6900 Market Avenue N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C"
6900 Market Avenue N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Angela Marie Robins
Angela Marie

Robins

Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Heritage Hall door "C" located at 6900 Market Avenue N., Canton. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church with Pastor Rev. Shawn Maurer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
