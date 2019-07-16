The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Angela R. Newsome


1969 - 2019
Angela R. Newsome Obituary
Angela R.

Newsome

age 49, of Massillon passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born in Massillon on Oct. 4, 1969; a daughter to Boyd and Eleanor Wilson. Angela enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Angela was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Brian Newsome; daughter, Brianna Newsome; father, Boyd Wilson; sister, Annette Wilson; and brother, Richard Wilson.

A gathering will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet. com.

Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
