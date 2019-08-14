|
Angelina Marie (Sirgo) Lee
"Together Again"
age 96 of Canton, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in DePue, Illinois to the late Marcelino and Esperanza (Sanchez) Sirgo, she was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth A. Lee, four great-grandchildren, and brother Joseph Sirgo. She was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church of Canton, St. Paul's Altar Rosary Society, and St. Paul's Mother's Club. She was a current member of Christ the Servant Parish. Angelina was a 1941 graduate of McKinley High School.
She is survived by her children Judy (Robert) Pireu of Canton, Michael (Romaine) Lee of Corinth, Texas, six grandchildren; Debbie (Jim) Tracy of Woodstock, GA, Robert (Marti) Pireu, Jr. of Canton, Jeff (Jill) Pireu of Granville, OH, Mark (Lori) Pireu of Sylvania, Ohio, Michael (Lindsey) Lee of Highland Village, Texas, Kristen (Starr) Bryce of Denton, Texas, eleven great-grandchildren, and brother Marcelino (Patricia) Sirgo of Naples, Fl.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon at Christ the Servant Parish, with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano celebrant. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Christ the Servant Parish, or a . The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of St. Joseph Care Center Memory Unit, Crossroads Hospice, and Dr. Richard Cooper and his staff for all of their loving care.
