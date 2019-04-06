|
|
Angeline (Lambrou) Pittaras
65, of Holiday, Fla., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 3, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio to the late James G. and Barbara Lambrou. She was also proceeded in death by her daughter Sophia Pittaras. Angie was a friend to all, loved by many and known for her kind and generous heart. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox community. She was an established and respected Realtor. She loved Greek music and dancing and enjoyed it up until her final moments. Her priorities were serving God and her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Maria Pittaras and Barbara (Mohammed Sabri) Pittaras; two brothers, John Lambrou and Nick (Barbara) Lambrou; niece, Elizabeth Lambrou; and many cousins in the United States and in Greece.
Funeral Arrangements in Florida. Details can be found at http://www.dobiesfuneralhome.com/obit.php
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019