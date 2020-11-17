1/1
Angelo A. "Angie" Roberto Jr.
59, of East Canton, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home, with his children and his sister by his side. A loving father whose whole world was devoted to his children. Angelo was a retired owner of A. Roberto Cheese Co. which he took over after his father's passing. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna (Babbo) and Angelo Roberto. He is survived by his daughter, caregiver, and nurse, Anna L. Roberto; his son and caregiver, Angelo A. Roberto III; his sister and brother-in-law, Anita A. (Roberto) and Adam J. Rossi Jr. of Canton; and his ex-wife, Leah Roberto of Scio, Ohio

Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 8900 Columbus Road N.E. Louisville, Ohio with Rev. Father Robert M. Miller. Mass is at 11am. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests please wear a mask at church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Adam J. Rossi Jr. Funeral Director, and Brother-In Law, and the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to the family.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal

Love leaves a memory no one can steal"

We Will Miss You Dad..........

Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home phone 330-788-9651

Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.
