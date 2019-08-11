|
Angelo C. Dorto
89, of Massillon passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born April 8, 1930 in Canton, Ohio. Angelo was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, from which he retired after 30 years of service. He continued to devote himself in his work at Timken Steel, for 25 years, until his retirement. Angelo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose; and step-son, David Gadzwick.
He is survived by his son, Angelo (Jaakje) Dorto a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. State Department; and step-daughter, Diana Harbecke.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646, with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
