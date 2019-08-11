Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
3469 Lincoln Way E.
Massillon, OH
ANGELO C. DORTO


1930 - 2019
ANGELO C. DORTO Obituary
Angelo C. Dorto

89, of Massillon passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born April 8, 1930 in Canton, Ohio. Angelo was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, from which he retired after 30 years of service. He continued to devote himself in his work at Timken Steel, for 25 years, until his retirement. Angelo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose; and step-son, David Gadzwick.

He is survived by his son, Angelo (Jaakje) Dorto a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. State Department; and step-daughter, Diana Harbecke.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646, with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
