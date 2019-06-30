|
Angelo "Binto" Sanchez
age 93 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Canton on Jan. 22, 1926 to Spanish immigrants, Claudino and Angela (Diaz) Sanchez. Angelo was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II aboard the USS Hugh Purvis. He was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed playing all sports. He received All-Ohio honors in Basketball and Football in high school, and was inducted into the Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements. In 1958, Angelo participated as a second baseman in the longest fast-pitch softball game in history (32 innings) which was documented by Ripley's Believe it Or Not. He retired from the Timken Company after 43 years of service, where he worked as a Machine Repairman. He was an avid golfer in his retirement years. Angelo was a member of the American Legion Post #44, the VFW post #3747, and a member, past Board member, and past President of the Spanish American Center.
Along with his parents, Angelo was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Sanchez; brother, Felipe Sanchez; and grandson, T.J. Olivieri. He is survived by his daughters, Claudia (Tony) Olivieri and Melanie (Rick) Capuano; grandchildren, Cara and Angelo Capuano; sister, Margaret Conde; step grandchildren, Anthony (Michelle) Olivieri, Michael (Amy) Olivieri and Dina Musacchia; nine step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center for the excellent care and support given to Angelo and his family. A special thank you to Tia Margaret, for all of the love, care and companionship she gave to her brother.
Family and friends will be received this Monday, July 1st from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with a one hour visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Donations in Angelo's name may be made to the Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019