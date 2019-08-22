Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Angelo Semertsidis Obituary
Angelo Semertsidis

age 83, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1936 in Agios Antonios, Kilkis, Greece. He served in the Greek Military and was part of the KYP National Intelligence Service of Greece during the Greek Civil war against the Communists. In 1964, Angelo married Sophia Seferidis and immigrated to the USA in 1966. He worked at Sugardale Meats for 30 years and owned and operated Angelo's Coffee House for 50 years. He was loved by many and loved everyone.

Preceded in death by parents, Agape and Konstantinos; siblings, Nikolaos, Panagiotis, and Panagiota. Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sophia; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kosta and Deanne, George and Anna, and Niko and Despina; and his grandchildren, which were his pride and joy, Lena, Anthony, Angelo, Elijah, Sophia and Angelo; niece and nephew, Sophie and Nick Heropoulos; his sister in Greece, Aliki; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and Koumbari here and in Greece. Angelo was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Ahepa and Komninoi Pontian Society.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where you may pay your respects from 10 to 11 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Father Nick Halkias, officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests your tribute be made to Holy Trinity.

ROSSI (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
