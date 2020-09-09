Anita Carita Petenzi
Our mother, Anita Carita Petenzi, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Mom celebrated her 96th birthday in July of this year. Anita was born in Bellona, Italy on July 26, 1924 to Salvatore and Anita (Caputo) Carita. She was raised in Naples. Anita met our father, Joseph C Petenzi, who was serving with the US Army during World War II; they were married in Naples in 1945. Two years later they came to the United States and lived in Virginia near Fort Lee Army Base. Following Joe's service in the Korean War, they moved permanently to Ohio, where they raised their children. Anita and Joseph retired to St. Pete, Florida, where they lived for 44 years; she returned permanently to Canton, Ohio following the death of Joseph. She was living with family, Anita and John Tokos, at the time of her passing. There are no words to describe how loving and attentive her grandchildren have been and what a joy they were to her. A heartfelt thank you to all who responded immediately and a thank you to the Carroll County EMTs. A special commendation to the responding officer of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for demonstrating such professionalism, efficiency, respect, and compassion.
Anita is survived by two daughters: Anita (John) Tokos of Malvern and JoAnn (George Michael) Garaux of Canton; daughter-in-law, Carol Petenzi of New Market, AL; granddaughter, Anne Tokos of Carrollton; granddaughter, Andrea (Scott) Miller of Columbus and their children: Luke, Steven, and Adam; granddaughter, Amelia (Kent) Baxter of Howard; grandson, John M Tokos II of Savannah GA; grandson: David (Tasha) Petenzi of Goodlettsvile TN and their children: Nicholas and Joseph; granddaughter Denise Petenzi of Chicago, IL; granddaughter, Erin (Russell) Kimball of Hazel Green AL and their daughter, Kaylan; granddaughter, Gayle (Shawn) Kimbrough of Canton and their children: Grace and Ian; grandson: Joseph (Heidi) Garaux of Newport NC and their children: Lilianna and Charlotte; and grandson, Marque (Sarah) Garaux of Geneva. In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Petenzi; a son, Frank Petenzi; four brothers; and four sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson. Following mass, there will be a private burial at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. All of the social distancing guidelines will be observed. Face masks will be required. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
