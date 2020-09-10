Anita Carita
Petenzi
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson. Following mass, there will be a private burial at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. All of the social distancing guidelines will be observed. Face masks will be required. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
