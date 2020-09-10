1/
Anita Carita Petenzi
1924 - 2020
Anita Carita

Petenzi

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson. Following mass, there will be a private burial at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. All of the social distancing guidelines will be observed. Face masks will be required. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
