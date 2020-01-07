|
|
Anita K. Hicks
age 62 of Navarre, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020, following a sudden massive stroke. She was born in Hazard, KY, on September 18, 1957, to the late Calvin and Frances (Miller) Creech. Anita will be remembered for her love of family, her fierce sense of humor, and helping others wherever she went. She was dedicated to her work at the former Doctor's and Affinity Hospitals, Massillon for many years. Anita also loved to travel and was a person of deep faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Aunt Ruby, who raised her; stepmother, Lorraine Creech; and her paternal grandparents, Matilda and John M. Creech.
Anita is survived by daughter, Mindy (Daniel) Eversole; son, Calvin Eversole; granddaughters, Alyssa (Thomas) Kame and Haleigh Eversole; beloved great-grandchildren, Kiara and Ixion; sister, Annette (Joe) Crall; and brothers, Greg Creech and JM Creech.
A celebration of life will be held (TOMORROW) Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Road N.W., Canal Fulton, OH 44616, with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020