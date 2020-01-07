Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ,
8101 Manchester Road N.W.
Canal Fulton,, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANITA HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANITA K. HICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita K. Hicks

age 62 of Navarre, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020, following a sudden massive stroke. She was born in Hazard, KY, on September 18, 1957, to the late Calvin and Frances (Miller) Creech. Anita will be remembered for her love of family, her fierce sense of humor, and helping others wherever she went. She was dedicated to her work at the former Doctor's and Affinity Hospitals, Massillon for many years. Anita also loved to travel and was a person of deep faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Aunt Ruby, who raised her; stepmother, Lorraine Creech; and her paternal grandparents, Matilda and John M. Creech.

Anita is survived by daughter, Mindy (Daniel) Eversole; son, Calvin Eversole; granddaughters, Alyssa (Thomas) Kame and Haleigh Eversole; beloved great-grandchildren, Kiara and Ixion; sister, Annette (Joe) Crall; and brothers, Greg Creech and JM Creech.

A celebration of life will be held (TOMORROW) Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Road N.W., Canal Fulton, OH 44616, with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -