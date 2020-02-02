|
Anita L. Brodzenski
age 80 formerly of Minerva, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Amherst Meadows. She was born August 4, 1939, in Canton the daughter of the late Harry and Louise Angel. She was a member of Berean Bible Church in Louisville.
Anita is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debi and Barry Wolfe; sons and daughters-in-law, John Williams, Tom and Cheryl Williams, Bill Williams and Lisa Daves, Duncan and Sheila Williams; brother, Robert Angel; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Boyd Martin; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her special little man, Ollie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chester; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Tom Groom and sister-in-law, Linda Angel, her nephew Benjamin Groom and neices Susie and Elizabeth Groom.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Berean Bible Church, 4446 Meese Rd NE, Louisville, OH 44641 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Ted Fellows officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 am to 11 am. Her final resting place will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
The family would like to extend a thank you to Amherst Meadows for their care and her roommate, Beverly and family for always looking out for her, and Harbor Light and Crossroads Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
