Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Bible Church
4446 Meese Rd NE
Louisville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Berean Bible Church,
4446 Meese Rd NE
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Brodzenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita L. Brodzenski


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita L. Brodzenski Obituary
Anita L. Brodzenski

age 80 formerly of Minerva, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Amherst Meadows. She was born August 4, 1939, in Canton the daughter of the late Harry and Louise Angel. She was a member of Berean Bible Church in Louisville.

Anita is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debi and Barry Wolfe; sons and daughters-in-law, John Williams, Tom and Cheryl Williams, Bill Williams and Lisa Daves, Duncan and Sheila Williams; brother, Robert Angel; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Boyd Martin; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her special little man, Ollie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chester; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Tom Groom and sister-in-law, Linda Angel, her nephew Benjamin Groom and neices Susie and Elizabeth Groom.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Berean Bible Church, 4446 Meese Rd NE, Louisville, OH 44641 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Ted Fellows officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 am to 11 am. Her final resting place will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .

The family would like to extend a thank you to Amherst Meadows for their care and her roommate, Beverly and family for always looking out for her, and Harbor Light and Crossroads Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -