Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Bible Church
4446 Meese Rd NE
Louisville, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Berean Bible Church,
4446 Meese Rd NE
Louisville, OH
Anita L. Brodzenski Obituary
Anita L. Brodzenski

A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Berean Bible Church, 4446 Meese Rd NE, Louisville, OH 44641 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Ted Fellows officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 am to 11 am. Her final resting place will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020
