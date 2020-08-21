1/
Anita L. Haines
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita L. Haines

age 91, of Massillon, passed away August 18, 2020. She was born January 9, 1929 in Anmoore, West Virginia, daughter to the late Nicholas Chockos and Angelina (Gonzales) Guardado.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Haines; and brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Mark Woutat; granddaughter, Heather (Mark) Fichter and great granddaughter, Alyssa.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery and service will be private. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved