Anita L. Haines
age 91, of Massillon, passed away August 18, 2020. She was born January 9, 1929 in Anmoore, West Virginia, daughter to the late Nicholas Chockos and Angelina (Gonzales) Guardado.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Haines; and brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Mark Woutat; granddaughter, Heather (Mark) Fichter and great granddaughter, Alyssa.
She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery and service will be private. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
