Anita M. Rodriguez
1944 - 2020
Anita M.

Rodriguez

1/9/1944 – 6/21/2020

Anita retired from Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities (formerly known as MRDD).

Preceded in death by her sisters, Carmen Kniepkamp and Delores Romy; brother, Fredrick Rodriguez. Survived by her son, Robert Aebi; brother, Rick (Irene) Rodriguez and many nieces and nephews.

There are no services or calling hours. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
