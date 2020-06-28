Anita M.
Rodriguez
1/9/1944 – 6/21/2020
Anita retired from Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities (formerly known as MRDD).
Preceded in death by her sisters, Carmen Kniepkamp and Delores Romy; brother, Fredrick Rodriguez. Survived by her son, Robert Aebi; brother, Rick (Irene) Rodriguez and many nieces and nephews.
There are no services or calling hours. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Rodriguez
1/9/1944 – 6/21/2020
Anita retired from Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities (formerly known as MRDD).
Preceded in death by her sisters, Carmen Kniepkamp and Delores Romy; brother, Fredrick Rodriguez. Survived by her son, Robert Aebi; brother, Rick (Irene) Rodriguez and many nieces and nephews.
There are no services or calling hours. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.