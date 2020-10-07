Ann (Catalano) Digiantonio
age 101 of Hiawatha, Iowa, formerly Davis, California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 9, 1918 to Ben and Carmella (Diano) Catalano in Canton, Ohio. The youngest of three children, she attended McKinley High School and graduated in 1936. From humble beginnings as a clerk, Ann was proud of her advancement to a position in the accounting office of a local department store. Ann married her next door neighbor, Joe Digiantonio, in April 1946. He remained her loving husband for 68 years. Because he was a career airman of the USAF, the couple lived at 11 air bases across the US over 30 years. Notably, while stationed at Ellsworth AFB Ann re-entered the workforce as a grade school cafeteria manager and quickly became a favorite of students due to her small stature of 4'11." The couple settled in Davis, California for 25 years. In 2003, they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to be close to their granddaughters. She loved cooking, especially for large gatherings of family or friends. Ann took particular joy in teaching her granddaughters the art of cookie baking and Italian entrees. Her latest joy was visits from her great-granddaughter, Cece. An incredible mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and friend, she will be missed dearly by all those who knew her.
Ann is survived by her son, Richard; granddaughters Naomi (Jeff Pilz) Digiantonio of Columbus, Ohio and Gina (Josh Tatz) Digiantonio of Iowa City, Iowa; and great granddaughter Cecilia Tatz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, brother (Arco), and sister (Lucile DeStefano).
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. A special thanks to the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center. The family appreciates your kindness towards Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of the donor's choice
are appreciated.
