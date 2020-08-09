Ann E. White
72, of North Canton, Ohio passed into heaven Friday, July 31, 2020 after a 5-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 14, 1948 to Dr. Robert and Opal Hines of Uhrichsville, Ohio. She graduated from Claymont High School in 1966 as the salutatorian. She married Robert White in June 1968. They moved to Del Rio, Texas for two years while Bob finished his Air Force enlistment and then to North Canton where they have lived for 50 years. Ann graduated from Malone College with a degree in Social Studies, a second degree from Walsh College in special education and finally a master's degree from Ashland University in curriculum and instruction. She was a lifelong teacher for 35 years, choosing a career path that drew her to help the most challenging students, often at the risk of her own personal safety. Ann's desire to serve, brought her to Massillon State Hospital where she taught adolescents with mental illness, and then to Indian River where she taught juveniles with serious criminal offenses. Ann was a teacher and mentor as she worked after hours, directed social events and related to her students as if they were her own children. In doing so she had untold positive effects on their lives. Her efforts did not go unnoticed, winning multiple teacher-of-the-year awards from Indian River and the entire Ohio Department of Youth Services system.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert White; her three siblings: Carole Zay of Canal Fulton, Robert (Carol) Hines of Wooster and Alicia (Darryl) Russ of Alliance; nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Laurel Schmid. Ann loved her husband, family, friends, students, her pets and the outdoors. Ann and Bob converted their backyard into a beautiful animal sanctuary where the wildlife would gather and enjoy the safety of their surroundings. Ann and Bob, as well as family and friends, would sit on their back porch to appreciate the tranquil garden setting and all the woodland creatures, particularly deer, that would come to visit on a daily basis. With her strength of character and determination, Ann fought her battle like a champion with little complaint. She will be remembered as a true warrior, a soldier who fought for her life with dignity and grace, a wonderful loving wife and a very special sister and friend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society and Cancer Society
of Stark County of which she was an avid supporter.
There will be a private service for family and friends in the future.