Ann I. Riffle
age 83, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave N, North Canton, OH 44721. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414