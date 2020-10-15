1/
Ann I. Riffle
Ann I. Riffle

age 83, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave N, North Canton, OH 44721. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
OCT
17
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
