Ann K. Schumacher


1966 - 2019
Ann K. Schumacher Obituary
Ann K. Schumacher

Age 53 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center after a long 18 month battle with melanoma.She was born March 29, 1966, in Massillon the daughter of the late Patrick and Kathleen (McCreanor) McMillan. Ann had worked as a bank teller and credit assistant for most of her life. Ann's greatest joy in life were her daughters, Briana and Rachel, and taking care of her dad. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and Go-Co Mothers Chapter #1.

Ann is survived by her husband, Ray M. Schumacher; two daughters, Briana Rae Schumacher, Rachel McMillan Schumacher; two sisters, Margaret M. Phlieger and Sheila M. Coffman. There are so many people who touched Ann's life. There are not enough words to express our gratitude and thankfulness for the blessings you brought to our family!

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Tom Cebula officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campus Cats TNR at YSU, https://linktr.ee/campuscatstnr. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019
