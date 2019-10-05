|
|
Ann K.
Schumacher
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Tom Cebula officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campus Cats TNR at YSU, https:// linktr.ee/campuscatstnr. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and
Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019