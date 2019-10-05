Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W
Ann K.

Schumacher

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Tom Cebula officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campus Cats TNR at YSU, https:// linktr.ee/campuscatstnr. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and

Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019
