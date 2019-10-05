Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Schumacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann K. Schumacher

Send Flowers
Ann K. Schumacher Obituary
Ann K.

Schumacher

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Tom Cebula officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Campus Cats TNR at YSU, https:// linktr.ee/campuscatstnr. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and

Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.