96 passed away July 6, 2020 a descendant of Geo W. Wolf, who in 1873, had established a printing business in North Canton (then New Berlin), she was a longtime resident of that city. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Louella Wolf and a brother, James D. Wolf (U.S.N Commander Ret.) A graduated of North Canton High School and Baldwin-Wallace College she furthered her education for teaching at Kent State and Arizona State College. For many years she was "Miss Wolf" to elementary students in many Stark Co. schools, beginning in one room in Stanwood. Her life-long interest in art, especially oil painting, began with an art class in the basement of the North Canton Public Library (a favorite place since early childhood) where she continued painting with a group of other local artists for years. She loved her country, and in a variety of ways by plane, train, bus and car enjoyed visiting almost every state in the union, including Alaska and Hawaii.
She is survived by five Wolf nephews in California and a handful of very special friends and relatives throughout the USA.
At her request, there will be no services. Burial will be at Foxfield Preserve in Willmot, Ohio.
