Ann L. Cramer
Ann Louise (Gregory) Lunger Gibbs Cramer, 94 of Uniontown, Ohio went to be with the Lord at 2:04 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Crandall Medical Center. She was born Feb. 20, 1925 in Bitumen, Pa., (Clinton County), a daughter of the late Ray D. and Blanche C. (Pelkey) Gregory. Ann graduated from Renovo High School in 1943. Following high school, she worked at the Renovo Railroad Shop where she bucked Rivets on the boilers of the steam engines. She moved to Sacramento, Calif., where her future husband was training to be a US Army Air Force Pilot as our country was involved in World War II. Sadly, he was killed in the line of duty in April of 1945 in France as a Pilot of the USA's P-61 Black Widow Night Fighter. Ann returned to Pennsylvania and later moved to Ohio, where she would reside the remainder of her life. She began employment at Firestone in Sales and Accounting and later for Goodrich Tire and Rubber in Akron. She later worked for Polsky's Department Stores as a Manager for eleven years. Ann worked for Cuyahoga Falls in the income tax department and most recently as a Page Operator for Akron City Hospital for thirteen years, retiring in 1983. Ann enjoyed bowling, golfing and also received her private pilot's license as a young woman. She volunteered at Akron Hospital and assisted in the prescription drug abuse program for the elderly. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Uniontown a majority of her life and when she moved to Sebring, Ohio to reside at Copeland Oaks she became a member of the Union Avenue United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, 1st LT. Dean Lunger (World War II), her second husband, Ernie Gibbs, her third husband, Claude "Kirt" Cramer; her daughter, Karen A. (Gibbs) Brandt; her son, Dennis R. Gibbs; her sisters, Isabell Arndt, Edith Beckes Casper, Eileen Causman, Ruth "Dolly" Dixon Judice; her brothers, Raymond, Max, Norman, Russell, Eugene, Arthur and Larry Gregory. She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Thompson; brother, Grant Gregory (Jean); step grandchildren; several great-step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Rev. Grace Berlo and Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. Friends may call the hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Woods Cemetery in Lake Township at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Copeland Oaks Life Care Foundation 715 S. Johnson Ave., Sebring, OH 44672. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020