Ann L. Cramer
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Rev. Grace Berlo and Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. Friends may call the hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Woods Cemetery in Lake Township at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Copeland Oaks Life Care Foundation 715 S. Johnson Ave., Sebring, OH 44672. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,
330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020