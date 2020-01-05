Home

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ann L. Cramer


1925 - 2019
Ann L. Cramer Obituary
Ann L. Cramer

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Rev. Grace Berlo and Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. Friends may call the hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Woods Cemetery in Lake Township at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Copeland Oaks Life Care Foundation 715 S. Johnson Ave., Sebring, OH 44672. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020
