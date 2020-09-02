1/1
ANN M. STARCHER
1964 - 2020
Ann M. Starcher

age 56, a life-long resident of Massillon, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1964, to the late Stephen and JoAnn Tsocheff. She loved spending time in the sun and being with her grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her children: Christina Tsocheff, Danielle Starcher, and Eythan Starcher; grandchildren: Alannah Smith, Briana Smith, Skylar Heffelfinger, Nevaeh Starcher, Mia Starcher, Paityn Heffelfinger and Sylence Castle; siblings, Debbie Haymond and David Tsocheff; and best friend, Donny Starcher.

Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Tina Siroki officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday and again from 10-11 prior to the service on Friday. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
