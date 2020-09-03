1/
ANN M. STARCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. Starcher

Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Tina Siroki officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on (Tonight) Thursday and again from 10-11 prior to the service on Friday. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Charlene Hubman
September 2, 2020
Debbie and David, so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy.
Jim and Barb Espinosa
September 2, 2020
We love you .
Jamie ,Jolanda ,Jason ,Raven , Peters
Family
September 2, 2020
I love you Ann ❤Rest n peace my heart hurts ! God bless her kids n her grandkids she adored .my deepest condolences, to All my family .i love you Dave n Debbie .
Jamie Peters / Warner
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved