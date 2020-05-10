Ann Marie (Carosielli) Capuano
Ann Marie (Carosielli) Capuano

Age 98 of Canton, passed away early Thursday morning in Dublin, Ohio. Born in Canton to the late Michael and Mary Carosielli, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Capuano; five brothers and two sisters. She was a 1939 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Ann retired from the Ohio Power Company after 28 years of service.

She is survived by her children, Anthony D. (Dawn) Capuano of Dublin, Ohio, Janice (Dana) Freudeman of Powell, Ohio, Leonard M. (Jane) Capuano of Broadview Heights, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Private services will be held in the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Aunt Ann was the sweetest, kindest lady. Fond memories of her. My deepest sympathy to all.
Cassandra Milano
Family
