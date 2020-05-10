Ann Marie (Carosielli) CapuanoAge 98 of Canton, passed away early Thursday morning in Dublin, Ohio. Born in Canton to the late Michael and Mary Carosielli, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Capuano; five brothers and two sisters. She was a 1939 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Ann retired from the Ohio Power Company after 28 years of service.She is survived by her children, Anthony D. (Dawn) Capuano of Dublin, Ohio, Janice (Dana) Freudeman of Powell, Ohio, Leonard M. (Jane) Capuano of Broadview Heights, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.Private services will be held in the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)